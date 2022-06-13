Veteran Drumming Circle Intensive Training
- When
-
Monday, Aug 8, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
150 N. Skyline Drive
Fayetteville , AR
- Cost
- Free
Veterans and VHSO employees are invited to participate in a training to become a Drumming Circle Facilitator for Veteran Drumming groups. This intensive training will be held August 8-12 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. daily. No transportation or lodging will be provided. Lunch is on your own. The training is led by staff from Warrior Beat out of Ohio. Trevor Meyer is a corpsman and experienced drummer.
For more information, please contact Laura Pogue at laura.pogue@va.gov.