Bi-Annual Women Veteran Public Forum

This is an opportunity for Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks to receive your feedback as a woman Veteran on how to improve your healthcare and healthcare experiences. If you are interested in joining the discussion, please contact Rosie Harris at Roseanne.Harris@va.gov. We look forward to hearing from you.

You can join the event by going to https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=me673ae636… or calling 404-397-1596 and using the code 27637998973##.