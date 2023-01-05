Taking Charge of My Life and Health Women's Group

Join fellow Veterans and be empowered to explore what matters most to you, support one another as you set and achieve goals, and learn ways to optimize your health and well-being. Complete your Personal Health Inventory, create SMART Goals, and engage in self-care activities. All women Veterans welcome.

This women's group will be held virtually via VA Video Connect.

Sign up today by calling or texting Leslie Evans, Whole Health Coach, at 479-380-8164 or Crystal Doffoney, Whole Health Coach, at 479-236-3876.

