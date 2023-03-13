Food box give-away for all food-insecure Veteran

Food give-away for food-insecure Veterans March 17

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks will be hosting a food box give-away for all food-insecure Veterans March 17th from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until all 100 boxes have been distributed. The pick-up point will be at the Fayetteville VA Campus in front of Building 21. Please come to Fayetteville medical center to receive a food box or please share this information with any Veteran who have food insecurities.