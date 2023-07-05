PACT ACT Outreach Event
The PACT Act expands eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras. VHSO will be at the Peach Festival to talk to you about the PACT ACT.
When:
Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Peach Festival
307 McKennon St
Clarksville, AR
Cost:
Free
The PACT Act expands eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras. VHSO will be at the Peach Festival to talk to you about the PACT ACT. If you can't make the event, speak to a VA benefits specialist by calling 1-800-myVA411 (1-800-698-2411) or by calling the local VHSO PACT Act Team at 479-443-4301- ext 63603 or send an email to VHAFAVPACTACT Questions@va.govSee more events