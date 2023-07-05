PACT ACT Outreach Event

When: Sat. Jul 29, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: VFW Post 3031 11160 N Old Wire Rd Rogers, AR Cost: Free Add to Calendar

If you have served during the Vietnam-era, Gulf Ware-era or Post 9/11-era, you could be eligible to receive benefits through the PACT ACT. Talk to VHSO Staff member during the VFW Rogers meeting or speak to a VA benefits specialist by calling 1-800-myVA411 (1-800-698-2411) or by calling the local VHSO PACT Act Team at 479-443-4301- ext 63603 or send an email to VHAFAVPACTACT Questions@va.gov