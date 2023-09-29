Domestic Violence Awareness Month Summit

Register Free event Sign up with event bright (QR code on flyer)

Event will provide a poster session in lieu of a resource fair. Community partners will talk about their programs and resources available for veterans and family members. Lectures include Law Enforcement, National Guard from the 188th Unit, Veteran Care and clinical interventions, state advocacy and support panel of survivors talking about their story of recovery.

This is to honor and bring awareness to those who have lost their live, experienced or used IPV/ DV and those who have impacted by trauma during their lifetime.

Clinicals (LCSW/LPCs) 4.0 hours free CEU's.