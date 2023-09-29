Skip to Content
Domestic Violence Awareness Month Summit

flyer about summit

When:

Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Mercy Hospital

Hennessey Education Room

7301 Rogers Ave

Fort Smith, AR

Cost:

Free

Register

Free event

Sign up with event bright (QR code on flyer)

Event will provide a poster session in lieu of a resource fair.  Community partners will talk about their programs and resources available for veterans and family members.  Lectures include Law Enforcement, National Guard from the 188th Unit, Veteran Care and clinical interventions, state advocacy and support panel of survivors talking about their story of recovery. 

This is to honor and bring awareness to those who have lost  their live, experienced or used IPV/ DV and those who have impacted by trauma during their lifetime.

Clinicals (LCSW/LPCs) 4.0 hours free CEU's.

 

