VHSO 6th Annual Baby Shower
When:
Thu. May 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Fayetteville VA Medical Center
Building 3, Auditorium
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
Annual event for all Veteran families who are expecting or families that have had
children over the year to educate on child safety and health, pregnancy health, and stress
reduction during pregnancy. VHSO partners with the community to provide specific health
and safety information. This event also services as a group visit which improves
productivity and access for Veterans.