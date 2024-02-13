Skip to Content

VHSO 6th Annual Baby Shower

When:

Thu. May 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Building 3, Auditorium

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

Annual event for all Veteran families who are expecting or families that have had
children over the year to educate on child safety and health, pregnancy health, and stress
reduction during pregnancy. VHSO partners with the community to provide specific health
and safety information. This event also services as a group visit which improves
productivity and access for Veterans.
 

