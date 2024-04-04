Veterans & Family Advisory Council (VFAC)

When: Mon. Apr 22, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Repeats Where: P&LMS Conference Room #3202-02, Building 2 1100 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR Get directions on Google Maps to Fayetteville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The VFAC is a Veteran-run council that ANY Veteran, family member or staff can join. The council promotes high-quality patient care. The VFAC monitors the 10 VHSO suggestion boxes and communicated directly to VHSO leadership. Meetings are on the 4th Monday on every month. There are two ways to join.

In-person: P&LMS Conference Room #3202-02, Building 2

or

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 246 156 760 24

Passcode: PqG2zU

Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,288425655# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 288 425 655#

Find a local number | Reset PIN

Learn More | Meeting options