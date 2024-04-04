Veterans & Family Advisory Council (VFAC)
When:
Repeats
Where:
P&LMS Conference Room #3202-02, Building 2
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
The VFAC is a Veteran-run council that ANY Veteran, family member or staff can join. The council promotes high-quality patient care. The VFAC monitors the 10 VHSO suggestion boxes and communicated directly to VHSO leadership. Meetings are on the 4th Monday on every month. There are two ways to join.
In-person: P&LMS Conference Room #3202-02, Building 2
or
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 246 156 760 24
Passcode: PqG2zU
Download Teams | Join on the web
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185,,288425655# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 288 425 655#
Find a local number | Reset PIN
Mon. Apr 22, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Mon. May 27, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Mon. Jun 24, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Mon. Jul 22, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Mon. Sep 23, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Mon. Oct 28, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Mon. Nov 25, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Mon. Dec 23, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT