Pregnant? New Parent? Get support from VHSO

When: Thu. May 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Auditorium, Building 3 1100 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR Get directions on Google Maps to Fayetteville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Annual event for all Veteran families who are expecting or families that have had children over the year to educate on child safety and health, pregnancy health and stress reduction during pregnancy. VHO partners with community to provide specific health and safety information.