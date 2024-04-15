Women Veterans! Learn ways to optimize your health and well-being
Taking Charge of your Life and Health
When:
Mon. May 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Sign up today - Call or TEXT
Leslie Evans, Whole Health Coach, phone:
or
Casey Patterson, Whole Health Coach, phone:
Women Veterans, join fellow Veterans through this seven week virtual class and be empowered to explore what matters most to you. Support one another as you set and achieve goals and learn ways to optimize your health and well-being.
Mon. May 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Mon. May 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Mon. May 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT