Women Veterans! Learn ways to optimize your health and well-being

Taking Charge of your Life and Health

Mon. May 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

This is an online event.

Free

Sign up today - Call or TEXT

Leslie Evans, Whole Health Coach, phone:  

or 

Casey Patterson, Whole Health Coach, phone:  

Women Veterans, join fellow Veterans through this  seven week virtual class and be empowered to explore what matters most to you.  Support one another as you set and achieve goals and learn ways to optimize your health and well-being.  

 

 

 

Mon. May 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Mon. May 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Mon. May 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

