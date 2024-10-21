Skip to Content

Veterans the flu vaccine is available starting September 3, 2024.  **Springfield CBOC flu vaccine will be available September 9, 2024.

Create Your Own Veteran's Day Art

Flyer about creating your own art collage inspired by Veteran's Day

Tell us what Veteran's Day means to you

When:

Mon. Nov 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

All locations

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

Crystal Bridges will provide various art supplies for Veterans to participate in creating an art collage focused on Veteran's Day. 

 Veterans can choose to keep their art of have their art displayed at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art November 10th and 11th.  

Please join us at any VHSO location to express what Veteran's Day means to you.

 

 

 

 

.............................

Other VA events

Last updated: