Create Your Own Veteran's Day Art

Tell us what Veteran's Day means to you

When: Mon. Nov 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: All locations 1100 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR Cost: Free





Crystal Bridges will provide various art supplies for Veterans to participate in creating an art collage focused on Veteran's Day.

Veterans can choose to keep their art of have their art displayed at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art November 10th and 11th.

Please join us at any VHSO location to express what Veteran's Day means to you.

