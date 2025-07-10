VHSO Resource Fair

There will be over 100 different resource tables with information about available VA services, Veteran service organizations, community organizations that provide free supportive services to Veterans and their families, educational opportunities, volunteer opportunities, and food security resources. Pedal It Forward will be giving away approximately 60-75 bicycles to Veterans on a first-come, first-served basis. Harps will be donating lunch, Equestrian Bridges will be bringing ponies, Soldiers, Songs, and Voices will be playing music and there will be many experiential opportunities. This event is a great opportunity for Veterans to get connected with VA services and the community, to meet each other, and to gain knowledge and information about valuable resources to support them. The VA can be challenging to navigate for some, and this resource fair makes it easy for Veterans to come together in a supportive outdoor environment to get connected with care.