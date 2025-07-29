Skip to Content

National Chaplain Service Vision for Community and Clergy Training Program

information on training for clergy on spiritual mental health and suicide prevention for Veterans

Virtual or in-person community and clergy training, featuring "The Intersection of Spirituality and Mental Health" with Chaplain and the "S.A.V.E." session with Suicide Prevention.

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) is offering a virtual or in person community & clergy training.  There are two trainings being offered; The Intersection of Spirituality and Mental health led by Chaplain Will at 9 am and S.A.V.E. lead by Suicide Prevention at 10 am.  For more information call the  Chaplain Service at 479.443.4301 ext. 65122 or email christopher.gueydan@va.gov

