National Chaplain Service Vision for Community and Clergy Training Program
Virtual or in-person community and clergy training, featuring "The Intersection of Spirituality and Mental Health" with Chaplain and the "S.A.V.E." session with Suicide Prevention.
When:
No event data
Where:
Building 3
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) is offering a virtual or in person community & clergy training. There are two trainings being offered; The Intersection of Spirituality and Mental health led by Chaplain Will at 9 am and S.A.V.E. lead by Suicide Prevention at 10 am. For more information call the Chaplain Service at 479.443.4301 ext. 65122 or email christopher.gueydan@va.gov