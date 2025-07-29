Skip to Content

Veteran Town Hall - learn current information and address concerns

When:

No event data

Where:

Auditorium, Building 3

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

Meet the Interim Medical Center Director and Interim Chief of Staff, hear about updates at VHSO and ask leadership questions.  Come in person at Fayetteville VA Medical Center, Building 3 or attend on TEAMS Meeting ID: 254 772 420 452 1
Passcode: G3JY6Kq3 Dial in by phone +1 872-701-0185, 331436220# United States, Chicago Find a local number Phone conference ID: 331 436 220#

