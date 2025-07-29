Veteran Town Hall
Veteran Town Hall - learn current information and address concerns
When:
No event data
Where:
Auditorium, Building 3
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
Meet the Interim Medical Center Director and Interim Chief of Staff, hear about updates at VHSO and ask leadership questions. Come in person at Fayetteville VA Medical Center, Building 3 or attend on TEAMS Meeting ID: 254 772 420 452 1
Passcode: G3JY6Kq3 Dial in by phone +1 872-701-0185, 331436220# United States, Chicago Find a local number Phone conference ID: 331 436 220#