Mental Health Support Group for Families
Support Group for Families of Veterans with Severe Mental Illness: Education, support, and treatment collaboration.
When:
Where:
Auditorium, Building 3
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
Mental Health Support Group for Family Members with Veterans who have Severe Mental Illness (SMI)
A group focused on education, support, and treatment collaboration for Veterans with Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder, Chronic PTSD
*Enrolled VHSO Veteran must be present with family members to attend.
All of Veteran’s family members are welcome
RSVP: 479-433-4301 x67100 by phone or in person at the VA Township Clinic: 222 E. Township St. Fayetteville AR 72703
Wed. Sep 10, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Sep 11, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Fri. Sep 12, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Sat. Sep 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Sun. Sep 14, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT