Mental Health Support Group for Families

Support Group for Families of Veterans with Severe Mental Illness: Education, support, and treatment collaboration.

When:

Repeats

Where:

Auditorium, Building 3

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

Mental Health Support Group for Family Members with Veterans who have Severe Mental Illness (SMI)

A group focused on education, support, and treatment collaboration for Veterans with Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder, Chronic PTSD

*Enrolled VHSO Veteran must be present with family members to attend.

All of Veteran’s family members are welcome

RSVP: 479-433-4301 x67100 by phone or in person at the VA Township Clinic: 222 E. Township St. Fayetteville AR 72703
 

Wed. Sep 10, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

Thu. Sep 11, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

Fri. Sep 12, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

Sat. Sep 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

Sun. Sep 14, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

