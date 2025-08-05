Mental Health Support Group for Families

Support Group for Families of Veterans with Severe Mental Illness: Education, support, and treatment collaboration.

Mental Health Support Group for Family Members with Veterans who have Severe Mental Illness (SMI)



A group focused on education, support, and treatment collaboration for Veterans with Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder, Chronic PTSD

*Enrolled VHSO Veteran must be present with family members to attend.



All of Veteran’s family members are welcome



RSVP: 479-433-4301 x67100 by phone or in person at the VA Township Clinic: 222 E. Township St. Fayetteville AR 72703

