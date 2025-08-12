Skip to Content

Women Veterans - Taking Charge of My Life and Health

Women Veterans collaborate with other women Veterans on health and wellness

This is an online event.

Free

Casey Patterson @ 479-301-3470 or Casey.Patterson@va.gov

An 8 week series online event where woman Veterans will collaborate and explore what they can do for their own health and wellness.
-Explore Mission, Aspiration and Purpose
-Reflect on "What do I really want my health for?"
-Assess their own health
-Choose and area of focus that is important to them.
-Set goals and action plan
-Develop a Personalized Health Plan
-Gain support from the group to accomplish goals

Starts September 2-October 21

1500-1630

Casey Patterson @ 479-301-3470 or Casey.Patterson@va.gov

