Women Veterans - Taking Charge of My Life and Health

An 8 week series online event where woman Veterans will collaborate and explore what they can do for their own health and wellness.

-Explore Mission, Aspiration and Purpose

-Reflect on "What do I really want my health for?"

-Assess their own health

-Choose and area of focus that is important to them.

-Set goals and action plan

-Develop a Personalized Health Plan

-Gain support from the group to accomplish goals



Starts September 2-October 21

1500-1630



To sign up contact:



Casey Patterson @ 479-301-3470 or Casey.Patterson@va.gov