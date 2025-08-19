Bella Vista Groundbreaking Ceremony

We're thrilled to announce the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) is expanding our community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) network with a new location in Bella Vista, Arkansas.

You are cordially invited to join us for the groundbreaking ceremony on September 18th at 10 AM located at 2121 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista, AR. This is your chance to hear directly from our top leaders about the innovative services and comprehensive care the new clinic will offer.

Mark your calendars and come celebrate this exciting development with us!

We look forward to seeing you there.