Women Veteran Focus Group

veteran women talking together about a specific topic

Women Veterans - we want to hear from you and your experience at VHSO

This is an online event.

Free

Where: Virtual TEAMS

We are excited to invite all Women Veterans who receive care at the Veteran Health Care System of the Ozarks to participate in our upcoming event. This moderated event asks Women Veterans about their healthcare experience at VHSO. Spots are limited, so please act quickly if you are interested.

If you would like to participate, please contact Chelsey Kirk, USMC Veteran, at 417-621-6600 ext. 56518 to be added to the participant roster.

We look forward to your participation.

