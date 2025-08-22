Women Veteran Focus Group

Where: Virtual TEAMS



We are excited to invite all Women Veterans who receive care at the Veteran Health Care System of the Ozarks to participate in our upcoming event. This moderated event asks Women Veterans about their healthcare experience at VHSO. Spots are limited, so please act quickly if you are interested.



If you would like to participate, please contact Chelsey Kirk, USMC Veteran, at 417-621-6600 ext. 56518 to be added to the participant roster.



We look forward to your participation.