You are invited to join the Blessing of the Bikes event led by VHSO Chaplains!

Friday, October 3rd at 2 PM at Fayetteville VA, outside of Building 1.

Join us for our annual event that promotes both safety and community spirit as we gather to offer blessings for our riders. Let's come together to ensure a safe and joyful riding season ahead!

All riders are welcome. Whether you're a seasoned biker or just starting out, come and be a part of this special tradition.