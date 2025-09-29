Face-to-face assistance transitioning to Login.gov or ID.me

We want to help you with the new sign-in process. You will need either Login.gov or ID.Me to assess MyHealtheVet.

On Wednesday, October 15 at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozark, Building 21 Lobby from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be face-to-face assistance to help you transition to using Login.gov or ID.me.

Make sure you bring the following items to get signed up:

Valid driver’s license, other state ID, passport, or passport card

Social Security Number

Access to your unique personal email address

Mobile phone or tablet with access to your personal email, text messages, and a camera

Additional ID documents such as DD214, Veterans Health ID card

Take advantage of this step-by-step opportunity to manage your health care needs.

Current Users: If you are already using Login.gov or ID.me to access My HealtheVet, no further action is required.