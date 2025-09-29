Skip to Content

Face-to-face assistance transitioning to Login.gov or ID.me

We want to help you with the new sign-in process. You will need either Login.gov or ID.Me to assess MyHealtheVet.

When:

Where:

Building 21, Lobby

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

On Wednesday, October 15 at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozark, Building 21 Lobby from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be face-to-face assistance to help you transition to using Login.gov or ID.me.

Make sure you bring the following items to get signed up:

  • Valid driver’s license, other state ID, passport, or passport card
  • Social Security Number
  • Access to your unique personal email address
  • Mobile phone or tablet with access to your personal email, text messages, and a camera
  • Additional ID documents such as DD214, Veterans Health ID card

Take advantage of this step-by-step opportunity to manage your health care needs.

Current Users: If you are already using Login.gov or ID.me to access My HealtheVet, no further action is required.

