White Cane Awareness Day
Bring awareness and education for blind and visually impaired Veterans
When:
No event data
Where:
Building 21, Lower Level
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
Every October 15th, White Cane Day is celebrated to raise awareness about visual impairment. The Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) coordinator will host an informative table on the lower level of Building 21. This event will provide Veterans and staff with answers to their questions, education about human guide techniques, and education on different types of white canes. Coffee and juice will also be available.