Walking Group
Join the Whole Health VHSO Walking Group
When:
No event data
Where:
Northwest Arkansas Mall - Food Court
4201 N Shiloh Dr
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
Step into Whole Health with VHSO!
Veterans, join us for Moving the Body – a Whole Health Walking Group! We meet every Wednesday from 1 pm to 2 pm at the Northwest Arkansas Mall Food Court.
Walking is more than movement—it’s connection, community and supporting your overall well-being. Come walk at your own pace, meet fellow Veterans, and take a step toward better health.
For more information, contact Leslie Evans at (479) 380-8164.
Wed. Oct 29, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Nov 5, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Nov 12, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Nov 19, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Nov 26, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT