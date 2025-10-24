Step into Whole Health with VHSO!

Veterans, join us for Moving the Body – a Whole Health Walking Group! We meet every Wednesday from 1 pm to 2 pm at the Northwest Arkansas Mall Food Court.

Walking is more than movement—it’s connection, community and supporting your overall well-being. Come walk at your own pace, meet fellow Veterans, and take a step toward better health.

For more information, contact Leslie Evans at (479) 380-8164.