Golden Age Workout for Veterans 55+

Workout with other Veterans 55 and over

Springdale Rec Center

1906 Cambridge St

Springdale, AR

Free

55 years old or older? Looking for ways to stay in shape and meet other Veterans?  Join the Veteran team called RazorVets for workouts, pickleball and other activities weekly at the Rec Center in Springdale, AR.  For more information, reach out to Brad Anderson, 479.871.4379

