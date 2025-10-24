Golden Age Workout for Veterans 55+
Workout with other Veterans 55 and over
When:
No event data
Where:
Springdale Rec Center
1906 Cambridge St
Springdale, AR
Cost:
Free
55 years old or older? Looking for ways to stay in shape and meet other Veterans? Join the Veteran team called RazorVets for workouts, pickleball and other activities weekly at the Rec Center in Springdale, AR. For more information, reach out to Brad Anderson, 479.871.4379
Wed. Oct 29, 2025, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Oct 30, 2025, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Fri. Oct 31, 2025, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Sat. Nov 1, 2025, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Sun. Nov 2, 2025, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT