Women's Taking Charge of My Life Series

Taking Charge of My Life

When:

Tue. Jan 27, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT

Where:

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

An 8 week series where women Veterans will collaborate and explore what they can do for their own health and wellness.

-Explore Mission, Aspiration and Purpose

-Reflect on "What do I really want my health for?"

-Assess their own health

-Choose and area of focus that is important to them.

-Set goals and action plan

-Develop a Personalized Health Plan

-Gain support from the group to accomplish goals

Starts January 27-March 17
1500-1630

To sign up contact:
Casey Patterson @ or Casey.Patterson@va.gov

Last updated: 