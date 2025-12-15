Women's Taking Charge of My Life Series

An 8 week series where women Veterans will collaborate and explore what they can do for their own health and wellness.



-Explore Mission, Aspiration and Purpose



-Reflect on "What do I really want my health for?"



-Assess their own health



-Choose and area of focus that is important to them.



-Set goals and action plan



-Develop a Personalized Health Plan



-Gain support from the group to accomplish goals



Starts January 27-March 17

1500-1630



To sign up contact:

Casey Patterson @ or Casey.Patterson@va.gov