Women's Taking Charge of My Life Series
When:
Tue. Jan 27, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT
Where:
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
An 8 week series where women Veterans will collaborate and explore what they can do for their own health and wellness.
-Explore Mission, Aspiration and Purpose
-Reflect on "What do I really want my health for?"
-Assess their own health
-Choose and area of focus that is important to them.
-Set goals and action plan
-Develop a Personalized Health Plan
-Gain support from the group to accomplish goals
Starts January 27-March 17
1500-1630
To sign up contact:
Casey Patterson @