Heart, Boots and Heels

Put on your hearts, boots, and heels, and let’s make it a night to remember!

Hearts, Boots, and Heels Dance Party at VHSO!

Dust off those dancing shoes and put on your best red attire! Join us for an unforgettable night of music, fun, and education at the VHSO's Hearts, Boots, and Heels Dance Party, celebrating American Heart Month and Valentine's Day.

Our lively DJ will keep the dance floor buzzing, while we mix in vital information and resources on women's health, cardiac care, mental health, and more. We’ll also shine a spotlight on important topics like intimate partner violence and whole health. This is a wonderful opportunity to dance the night away, learn valuable health information, and connect with community partners.

This event is for veterans, their families, and community partners. Let's come together, have fun, and take care of our hearts!

Highlights of the Event:

DJ spinning tunes to get everyone moving

Educational booths on women's health, cardiac care, mental health, intimate partner violence, whole health, and more

Fun and engaging activities for everyone

Opportunity to connect with fellow veterans, their families, and community partners



Don’t miss out on this fantastic event. Let’s dance, learn, and look after our hearts together!