Veteran Town Hall February 5th at 5pm

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) is hosting a Veteran Town Hall at the Fayetteville campus in the auditorium of Building 3 on Thursday, February 5th starting at 5 pm.

Executive Leadership will provide updated information about VHSO. This is also a wonderful opportunity for you to get connected with VHSO, give ideas and ask questions. This town hall is for you! If you can’t make it in person, you still have an opportunity to attend the meeting virtually. Join via TEAMs or by phone.