Salute to Wellness Fair for Veterans on Tuesday, February 3

You are invited to attend the FREE Salute to Wellness Fair, hosted by the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks. This event is designed to help you better understand, manage, and take charge of your health while connecting directly with your VA care team.

At the Salute to Wellness Fair, you can:

Participate in a Q&A with VA hospital staff

Check your vitals

Learn how to manage your health more effectively

Discover VA programs and services you may be missing out on

Win promotional items

Event Details:

Tuesday, February 3

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1100 North College Avenue, Fayetteville

Auditorium, Building 3

All Veterans are welcome, and no registration is required. We encourage you to stop by, ask questions, and explore the many resources available to support your health and well-being.

We look forward to welcoming you and continuing our mission to serve those who have served.