VHSO's Chaplain Service will be offering a Blessing of the Bikes this Friday, May 1st at 2 PM outside of the Ft. Smith Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).

Join us as we continue this 5th annual tradition of blessing motorcycles riders in the coming riding season with safety, hope, and peace.

All are invited to attend. We hope you'll come out and enjoy the ride with VHSO!