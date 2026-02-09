Blessing of the Bikes
Chaplain Service offers blessings to motorcycle riders at Fort Smith CBOC
When:
Fri. May 22, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Outside
5700 Phoenix Place
Fort Smith, AR
Cost:
Free
VHSO's Chaplain Service will be offering a Blessing of the Bikes this Friday, May 1st at 2 PM outside of the Ft. Smith Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).
Join us as we continue this 5th annual tradition of blessing motorcycles riders in the coming riding season with safety, hope, and peace.
All are invited to attend. We hope you'll come out and enjoy the ride with VHSO!