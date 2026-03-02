Blind and Low Vision Art Show and Competition

We are delighted to invite you to VHSO's Low Vision and Blind Art Show and Competition! Join us in celebrating the exceptional courage, artistry, and progress of our Veterans enrolled in the Low Vision and Blind Program. Witness how the Creative Arts serve as a powerful tool for healing and wellness. Experience a stunning exhibition of artwork by talented Veterans, with awards given in multiple submission categories. Entries will be proudly displayed, showcasing the dedication and skill of our artists.