Caregiver Support Resource Fair

Caregivers, discover a wealth of resources to support both you and your Veteran.

This Caregiver Resource Fair is a fantastic opportunity for caregivers to connect, share experiences, and explore a variety of resources available to support both them and their Veterans. The fair will feature information on VHSO and community support services aimed at boosting wellness, enhancing mental health, and fostering social connections.

Please encourage any caregivers you know to attend this event. It is a wonderful chance to gain valuable insights, receive support, and engage with our caring community.