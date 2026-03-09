Food Box Relief Event for Veterans Facing Food Insecurity
Food box giveaway is open to any Veteran facing food insecurity, even if they are not enrolled in VA healthcare.
When:
Thu. Dec 17, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Outside Building 21
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
All Veterans who have food insecurity needs are invited to come to Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, Outside of Building 21. Food boxes are on a first come, first served basis. VHSO is proud to provide the support you deserve.