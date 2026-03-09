Skip to Content

Food Box Relief Event for Veterans Facing Food Insecurity

Food box giveaway is open to any Veteran facing food insecurity, even if they are not enrolled in VA healthcare.

When:

Thu. Dec 17, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Outside Building 21

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

All Veterans who have food insecurity needs are invited to come to Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, Outside of Building 21. Food boxes are on a first come, first served basis. VHSO is proud to provide the support you deserve. 

