Walk a Mile in THEIR Shoes - Bringing Awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Bringing Awareness and Support During Sexual Awareness Month
When:
Wed. Apr 29, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Outside Building 1, Circle Drive
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
Walk around the circle drive at VA Fayetteville Medical Center and learn about resources available at VHSO. This event recognizes those impacted by sexual violence, with a special focus on Veterans. Enjoy Whole Health self-care exhibits, light refreshments, and teal & white T-shirt painting with Crystal Bridges' Mobile Art Lab. Let's wear teal and denim to support and raise awareness. Together, we can heal and empower our community. See you there!