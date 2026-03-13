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Walk a Mile in THEIR Shoes - Bringing Awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Bringing Awareness and Support During Sexual Awareness Month

When:

Wed. Apr 29, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Outside Building 1, Circle Drive

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

Walk around the circle drive at VA Fayetteville Medical Center and learn about resources available at VHSO.  This event recognizes those impacted by sexual violence, with a special focus on Veterans. Enjoy Whole Health self-care exhibits, light refreshments, and teal & white T-shirt painting with Crystal Bridges' Mobile Art Lab. Let's wear teal and denim to support and raise awareness. Together, we can heal and empower our community. See you there!

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