Walk a Mile in THEIR Shoes - Bringing Awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Walk around the circle drive at VA Fayetteville Medical Center and learn about resources available at VHSO. This event recognizes those impacted by sexual violence, with a special focus on Veterans. Enjoy Whole Health self-care exhibits, light refreshments, and teal & white T-shirt painting with Crystal Bridges' Mobile Art Lab. Let's wear teal and denim to support and raise awareness. Together, we can heal and empower our community. See you there!