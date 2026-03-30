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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Health Resource Fair in Springfield, MO

Take Charge of Your Health! Come to the VHSO Health Fair and discover how we can help you achieve your health goals.

When:

Thu. Jun 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Springfield Greene Country Library

4653 S.Camplbell Ave.

Springfield, MO

Cost:

Free

Join Us at the VHSO Health Fair!

Discover valuable information and resources tailored for Veterans. Learn how VHSO can support your health goals, manage chronic diseases, and promote disease prevention.

Don’t miss this opportunity to improve your well-being!

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