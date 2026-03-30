Skip to Content

We’re working on VA.gov right now. If you have trouble signing in or using any online applications or tools, check back after Monday, March 30, 2026. Thank you for your patience as we make these improvements.
Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Health Resource Fair in Branson, MO

Take Charge of Your Health! Come to the VHSO Health Fair and discover how we can help you achieve your health goals.

When:

Thu. Jul 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Conference Room

5571 North Gretna Road

Branson, MO

Cost:

Free

Don’t miss this opportunity to improve your well-being! Take Charge of Your Health! Come to the VHSO Health Fair and discover how we can help you achieve your health goals. Learn about managing chronic conditions and preventing diseases. Your path to better health starts here!

Other VA events

Last updated: 