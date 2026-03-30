Health Resource Fair in Jay, OK
Take Charge of Your Health! Come to the VHSO Health Fair and discover how we can help you achieve your health goals.
When:
Thu. Jun 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Conference Room
1569 North Main Street
Jay, OK
Cost:
Free
Don’t miss this opportunity to improve your well-being! Take Charge of Your Health! Come to the VHSO Health Fair and discover how we can help you achieve your health goals. Learn about managing chronic conditions and preventing diseases. Your path to better health starts here!