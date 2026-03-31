Veteran Town Hall - Springfield VA Clinic

Please join us for our Veteran Town Hall in Springfiled MO at our Gene Taylor Veterans' Outpatient Clinic in the Cantina 1D-401. This town hall is being held with the goal of ensuring Veterans, their families, and beneficiaries are provided with the most current information; and have their concerns addressed by senior VHSO leadership.

Come in person

or

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Meeting ID: 243 149 208 973 82

Passcode: Qh6AL66K

Or call in (audio only)

+1 449775887#

Phone Conference ID: 449 775 887#