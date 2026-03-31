Veteran Town Hall - Springfield VA Clinic
Veterans Town Hall! Get updates from executive leadership
When:
Thu. Apr 23, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Cantina 1D-401
1850 West Republic Road
Springfield, MO
Cost:
Free
Please join us for our Veteran Town Hall in Springfiled MO at our Gene Taylor Veterans' Outpatient Clinic in the Cantina 1D-401. This town hall is being held with the goal of ensuring Veterans, their families, and beneficiaries are provided with the most current information; and have their concerns addressed by senior VHSO leadership.
Come in person
or
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Meeting ID: 243 149 208 973 82
Passcode: Qh6AL66K
Or call in (audio only)
+1
Phone Conference ID: 449 775 887#