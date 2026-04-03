Warrior Beat Drumming Group

This is an online event.

Learn drumming techniques while experiencing the benefits of rhythm and music

Warrior Beat brings Veterans together through live-stream video sessions where participants learn drumming techniques while experiencing the benefits of rhythm and music.

Drumming has been shown to help:

Release stress

Reduce anxiety

Increase energy levels

Reduce pain

Support healthy biological rhythms

Even better—every Veteran who registers receives a FREE Remo Frame Drum to use during the program!

Each session includes technical instruction and a brief introduction to music theory, and no drumming experience is required.

Whether you’re looking for a creative outlet, stress relief, or simply a fun way to connect with other Veterans, Warrior Beat is a great place to start.

To register or learn more, please contact Jesse Montelongo, VHSO Whole Health Coach, at or jesus.montelongo@va.gov