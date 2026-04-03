Warrior Beat Drumming Group
Learn drumming techniques while experiencing the benefits of rhythm and music
When:
Tue. Apr 7, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Warrior Beat brings Veterans together through live-stream video sessions where participants learn drumming techniques while experiencing the benefits of rhythm and music.
Drumming has been shown to help:
- Release stress
- Reduce anxiety
- Increase energy levels
- Reduce pain
- Support healthy biological rhythms
Even better—every Veteran who registers receives a FREE Remo Frame Drum to use during the program!
Each session includes technical instruction and a brief introduction to music theory, and no drumming experience is required.
Whether you’re looking for a creative outlet, stress relief, or simply a fun way to connect with other Veterans, Warrior Beat is a great place to start.
To register or learn more, please contact Jesse Montelongo, VHSO Whole Health Coach, at
Tue. Apr 7, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Apr 14, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Apr 28, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Tue. May 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT