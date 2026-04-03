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Warrior Beat Drumming Group

Learn drumming techniques while experiencing the benefits of rhythm and music

When:

Tue. Apr 7, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Warrior Beat brings Veterans together through live-stream video sessions where participants learn drumming techniques while experiencing the benefits of rhythm and music.

Drumming has been shown to help:

  • Release stress
  • Reduce anxiety
  • Increase energy levels
  • Reduce pain
  • Support healthy biological rhythms

Even better—every Veteran who registers receives a FREE Remo Frame Drum to use during the program!

Each session includes technical instruction and a brief introduction to music theory, and no drumming experience is required.

Whether you’re looking for a creative outlet, stress relief, or simply a fun way to connect with other Veterans, Warrior Beat is a great place to start.

To register or learn more, please contact Jesse Montelongo, VHSO Whole Health Coach, at or jesus.montelongo@va.gov

Tue. Apr 7, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Apr 14, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Apr 28, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Tue. May 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

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