Veterans of the Ozarks Social Club
Connect with other Veterans and your community
When:
Tue. Apr 7, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Township VA Clinic
222 E Township St
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
Are you looking to reconnect with fellow servicemembers and want to work on becoming more social and active? Then this group is for you. The group meets weekly and plans a variety of social activities that helps the community! Contact Jeremy Plante “JP”, VHSO Peer Specialist, at
Tue. Apr 7, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Fri. Apr 10, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Sat. Apr 11, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT