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Veterans of the Ozarks Social Club

Connect with other Veterans and your community

When:

Tue. Apr 7, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Township VA Clinic

222 E Township St

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

Are you looking to reconnect with fellow servicemembers and want to work on becoming more social and active? Then this group is for you.  The group meets weekly and plans a variety of social activities that helps the community! Contact Jeremy Plante “JP”, VHSO Peer Specialist, at  

Tue. Apr 7, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Fri. Apr 10, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Sat. Apr 11, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Other VA events

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