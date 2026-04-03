Guided Imagery for Well-Being

Visualizing calming and positive scenarios under the guidance of an instructor

What is Guided Imagery? Guided imagery is a therapeutic practice that harnesses the power of the mind to promote relaxation and enhance well-being. This technique involves visualizing calming and positive scenarios under the guidance of an instructor, helping you alleviate stress, reduce anxiety, and improve your mental and emotional health.

Benefits for Veterans:

Alleviate stress and reduce anxiety

Improve mental and emotional health

Find relief from past traumas

Build a stronger sense of inner peace and resilience

By engaging the senses and focusing on peaceful imagery, you can find a sanctuary within yourself, fostering a profound sense of calm and healing. Please contact Leslie Evans, VHSO Whole Health Coach, or leslie.evans@va.gov