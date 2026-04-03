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Guided Imagery for Well-Being

Visualizing calming and positive scenarios under the guidance of an instructor

When:

Fri. Apr 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

What is Guided Imagery? Guided imagery is a therapeutic practice that harnesses the power of the mind to promote relaxation and enhance well-being. This technique involves visualizing calming and positive scenarios under the guidance of an instructor, helping you alleviate stress, reduce anxiety, and improve your mental and emotional health.

Benefits for Veterans:

  • Alleviate stress and reduce anxiety
  • Improve mental and emotional health
  • Find relief from past traumas
  • Build a stronger sense of inner peace and resilience

By engaging the senses and focusing on peaceful imagery, you can find a sanctuary within yourself, fostering a profound sense of calm and healing. Please contact Leslie Evans, VHSO Whole Health Coach, or leslie.evans@va.gov

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