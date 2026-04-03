Guided Imagery for Well-Being
Visualizing calming and positive scenarios under the guidance of an instructor
When:
Thu. Apr 16, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
What is Guided Imagery? Guided imagery is a therapeutic practice that harnesses the power of the mind to promote relaxation and enhance well-being. This technique involves visualizing calming and positive scenarios under the guidance of an instructor, helping you alleviate stress, reduce anxiety, and improve your mental and emotional health.
Benefits for Veterans:
- Alleviate stress and reduce anxiety
- Improve mental and emotional health
- Find relief from past traumas
- Build a stronger sense of inner peace and resilience
By engaging the senses and focusing on peaceful imagery, you can find a sanctuary within yourself, fostering a profound sense of calm and healing. Please contact Leslie Evans, VHSO Whole Health Coach,
Thu. Apr 16, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT
Fri. Apr 17, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT
Sat. Apr 18, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT
Sun. Apr 19, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT
Mon. Apr 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CT