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VA2K

Walk and Roll for Wellness and homeless Veterans

When:

Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Outside Building 1, Circle Drive

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

You're invited to the 16th Annual VA2K! 

Join us at Fayetteville Medical Center on May 20th from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Circle Drive for a 1.24-mile walk or roll. Help us promote wellness and support homeless Veterans! 

Donations of items for homeless Veterans are encouraged but not required. Let's make a difference together while enhancing our health. Hope to see you there!

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