VA2K
Walk and Roll for Wellness and homeless Veterans
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Outside Building 1, Circle Drive
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
You're invited to the 16th Annual VA2K!
Join us at Fayetteville Medical Center on May 20th from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Circle Drive for a 1.24-mile walk or roll. Help us promote wellness and support homeless Veterans!
Donations of items for homeless Veterans are encouraged but not required. Let's make a difference together while enhancing our health. Hope to see you there!