Paint a Poppy in honor of Memorial Day

Join us in this special tribute to service, sacrifice, and remembrance.

You’re invited to join us for “Paint a Poppy” event at all VHSO locations on May 18th!

In partnership with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, we’re providing a creative way to reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day and to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Event Details:

When: May 18, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where: All Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) and VA Medical Center

Location: All CBOC lobbies and VA Medical Center, Building 21

Express yourself through art—participants can choose to keep their poppy painting or contribute it for display within VHSO to help honor Memorial Day.

Join us in this special tribute to service, sacrifice, and remembrance.