Veteran Yoga
In-person Yoga - no experience needed
When:
Fri. May 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
Mental Health Building 44, Room 245
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR
Cost:
Free
Join us for an in-person Yoga class open to all Veterans—no prior experience is needed. This class is designed for all abilities and backgrounds, so whether you’re just starting or have practiced before, you’re welcome! Please wear comfortable clothes that allow you to move freely. We look forward to seeing you and supporting your well-being!
Fri. May 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Fri. May 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Fri. May 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Fri. Jun 5, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT