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Veteran Yoga

In-person Yoga - no experience needed

When:

Mon. May 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Mental Health Building 44, Room 245

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

Join us for an in-person Yoga class open to all Veterans—no prior experience is needed. This class is designed for all abilities and backgrounds, so whether you’re just starting or have practiced before, you’re welcome! Please wear comfortable clothes that allow you to move freely. We look forward to seeing you and supporting your well-being!

Mon. May 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Mon. May 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Mon. Jun 1, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Mon. Jun 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Mon. Jun 15, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Other VA events

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