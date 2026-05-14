Online Wellness Yoga for Veterans
Wellness Yoga - focusing on building core strength, flexibility and balance.
When:
Mon. May 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
The class focuses on building core strength, flexibility and balance. No previous yoga experience is needed! Sessions include floor, chair, and standing exercises, stretches and poses. We recommend having a yoga mat, a chair without wheels (for balance and chair exercises) and slip-proof footwear.
Once you’re added to the group, you’ll receive email reminders and a unique link for each class. To join or learn more, contact Jean Nelson, Health Promotion Disease Prevention Coordinator, at
Mon. May 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Fri. May 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Mon. May 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Fri. May 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Mon. Jun 1, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT