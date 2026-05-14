Online Wellness Yoga for Veterans

The class focuses on building core strength, flexibility and balance. No previous yoga experience is needed! Sessions include floor, chair, and standing exercises, stretches and poses. We recommend having a yoga mat, a chair without wheels (for balance and chair exercises) and slip-proof footwear.

Once you’re added to the group, you’ll receive email reminders and a unique link for each class. To join or learn more, contact Jean Nelson, Health Promotion Disease Prevention Coordinator, at . All are welcome!