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Online Wellness Yoga for Veterans

Wellness Yoga - focusing on building core strength, flexibility and balance.

When:

Mon. May 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The class focuses on building core strength, flexibility and balance. No previous yoga experience is needed! Sessions include floor, chair, and standing exercises, stretches and poses. We recommend having a yoga mat, a chair without wheels (for balance and chair exercises) and slip-proof footwear.

Once you’re added to the group, you’ll receive email reminders and a unique link for each class. To join or learn more, contact Jean Nelson, Health Promotion Disease Prevention Coordinator, at .  All are welcome!

Mon. May 18, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Fri. May 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Mon. May 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Fri. May 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Mon. Jun 1, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Other VA events

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