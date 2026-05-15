Tobacco Use Treatment Group
Learn evidence-based strategies to quick tobacco and nicotine products
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
This virtualTobacco Use Treatment group is for any Veteran using tobacco or nicotine products! This group helps you learn evidence-based strategies to change your habits and make them stick. It is led by a Physician Assistant to answer your medication questions and a Licensed Clinical Social Worker to guide your behavior change. Join from the comfort of your home pver video. To get the video link and learn more, call
Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
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Wed. Jun 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT