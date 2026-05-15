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Tobacco Use Treatment Group

Learn evidence-based strategies to quick tobacco and nicotine products

When:

Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

This virtualTobacco Use Treatment group is for any Veteran using tobacco or nicotine products! This group helps you learn evidence-based strategies to change your habits and make them stick. It is led by a Physician Assistant to answer your medication questions and a Licensed Clinical Social Worker to guide your behavior change.  Join from the comfort of your home pver video. To get the video link and learn more, call

Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Wed. May 27, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Jun 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Jun 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

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