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2026 Veterans Health Summit

Don’t miss this chance to learn and connect at the 2026 Veterans Health Summit

When:

Thu. Sep 3, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks

4703 N Crossover Rd

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

This free annual event is open to Veterans, their families, and caregivers. It’s an outstanding opportunity to discover a wide range of VA healthcare services, connect with community Veteran service organizations, and access valuable supportive resources. This event is reserved for Veterans, family members, and caregivers. It offers lunch, live music, and interactive activities throughout the day.  Meet with healthcare providers, socialize with fellow Veterans and engage with your local community while enjoying the beauty of the outdoors.

 

Other VA events

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