Whether you already receive care at VHSO or you’re a Veteran looking to enroll, this is your chance to celebrate, connect, and learn; all while having some summer fun.

You’re invited to attend an unforgettable day at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) on July 2, 2026! Whether you already receive care at VHSO or you’re a Veteran looking to enroll, this is your chance to celebrate, connect, and learn; all while having some summer fun.

Mark your calendars for VHSO’s USA 250th Anniversary Celebration: Time Capsule Ceremony & VetFest

Date: July 2, 2026

July 2, 2026 Location: 1100 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR

1100 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR 100-year Time Capsule Ceremony: VHSO, Building 1, Avenue of Flags: 10 AM

VHSO, Building 1, Avenue of Flags: 10 AM USA 250th Anniversary Celebration/VetFest: VHSO, Auditorium, Building 3: 11AM – 2 PM

Don’t miss this historic moment. At 10 AM the 100-year Time Capsule Ceremony will begin. Celebrate with us as we make history by preserving records, memories, and the spirit of today’s Veteran healthcare for future generations to uncover 100 years from now. After the ceremony, see what VHSO offers, learn about VA services, talk with providers, enjoy music and entertainment. We can’t wait to see you there!