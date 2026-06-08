Women Veterans Virtual Focus Group - Share Your Voice

Dear Women Veterans,

Your voice matters, and we want to hear from you. Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) invites you to participate in our quarterly Women Veterans Virtual Focus Group. This is an opportunity to share your feedback about your VA health care experience, discuss what is working well, and help identify ways we can continue improving services for Women Veterans. Your input plays an important role in shaping the care and resources available to Women Veterans across our health care system.

Event Details

• Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

• Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

• Location: Microsoft Teams (Virtual)

Space is limited, so please reserve your spot as soon as possible.

To register or learn more, contact:

Roseanne Harris, MSN, RN

Women Veteran Program Manager

Roseanne.Harris@va.gov

479-443-4301 ext. 65321

We appreciate your service and look forward to hearing your valuable feedback.